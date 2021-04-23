Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 614,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

