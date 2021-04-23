Intersect Capital LLC Sells 6,924 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $59,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 286,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $259.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,871. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.40 and a twelve month high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

