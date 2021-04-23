Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.39

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.39 and traded as high as C$29.91. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at C$29.83, with a volume of 235,914 shares traded.

ITP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.44.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.