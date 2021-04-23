InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.6% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,576,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $217.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

