InTrack Investment Management Inc Invests $931,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 71.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 64,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 72,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 2,600 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.95 per share, with a total value of $413,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,879,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.68. 6,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,415. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $185.97. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.17.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.