InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 240 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.22 and a 200 day moving average of $298.82. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $353.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.42.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

