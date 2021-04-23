InTrack Investment Management Inc Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

NYSE V traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,628,982. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $230.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $448.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.