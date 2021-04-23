InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 2,374 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.51. 128,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,996,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

