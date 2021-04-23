Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 36,086 shares.The stock last traded at $13.27 and had previously closed at $13.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVA shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit