Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 36,086 shares.The stock last traded at $13.27 and had previously closed at $13.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVA shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

