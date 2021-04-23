Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,261 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 907,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after buying an additional 216,967 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIE opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $26.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

