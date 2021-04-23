Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDN stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

