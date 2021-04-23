Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.07 Per Share

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.07 ($0.11) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IPU opened at GBX 584.34 ($7.63) on Friday. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £197.67 million and a PE ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 546.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 490.36.

In other Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Mike Prentis purchased 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 531 ($6.94) per share, for a total transaction of £17,411.49 ($22,748.22).

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

