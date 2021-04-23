Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

ISTR stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. 34,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,922. The stock has a market cap of $224.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Investar has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

Several analysts have commented on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Earnings History for Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

