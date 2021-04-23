Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Barratt Developments (BTDPY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS: BTDPY) recently:

4/22/2021 – Barratt Developments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/21/2021 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/15/2021 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/15/2021 – Barratt Developments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/12/2021 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/7/2021 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2021 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/23/2021 – Barratt Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/18/2021 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments plc has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.