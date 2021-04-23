Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 102.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,270,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 642,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 328,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,640,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.