Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.34

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 69550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

