Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,925 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 641% compared to the typical volume of 395 call options.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MacroGenics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of MGNX opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.54 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. Research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

