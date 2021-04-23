Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,925 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 641% compared to the typical volume of 395 call options.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MacroGenics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of MGNX opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.54 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. Research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit