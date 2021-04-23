Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 35,361 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,636% compared to the average volume of 2,037 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

OKE stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

