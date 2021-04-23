Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $25.40 million and $14,678.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00066332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00091582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00658139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.42 or 0.07664055 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.