Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $49.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.10.
IOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
