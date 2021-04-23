Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $49.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.10.

IOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IOVA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,881. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.