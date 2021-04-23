iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IQ. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.60 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded iQIYI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered iQIYI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded iQIYI from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.45.

IQ stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. Research analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

