IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $244.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $244.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $235.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $330,676,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.