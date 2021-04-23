iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,098 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

TLT stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average of $150.19. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

