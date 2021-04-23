iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Raised by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.82.

