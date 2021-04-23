iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 87.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,066,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,762,000.

USMV opened at $72.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.23. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

