iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Shares Purchased by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.20% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

ACWF opened at $37.65 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

