iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $745,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.75. 17,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,878. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.