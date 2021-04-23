iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 576,538 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.

