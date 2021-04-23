iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.74. 289,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,103,129. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

