iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $303.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.64 and its 200-day moving average is $285.89. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $170.03 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

