iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 65,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.91 on Friday, hitting $417.88. 212,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.