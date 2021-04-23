iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 30,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $144.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $145.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

