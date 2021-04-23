ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Position Increased by S.A. Mason LLC

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 2,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

