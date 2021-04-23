J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) PT Raised to $160.00 at DA Davidson

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.01% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of J2 Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.15.
Shares of JCOM stock opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average is $98.90. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
