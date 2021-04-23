J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) PT Raised to $160.00 at DA Davidson

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of J2 Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.15.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average is $98.90. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

