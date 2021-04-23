Jabil Inc. (JBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 2nd

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jabil to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of JBL opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,505,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,663 shares of company stock worth $7,147,244. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

