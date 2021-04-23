Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Given New GBX 75 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

JSE stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 59.50 ($0.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,319. Jadestone Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.84.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

