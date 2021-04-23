Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Given New GBX 75 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.
JSE stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 59.50 ($0.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,319. Jadestone Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.84.
Jadestone Energy Company Profile
