Jeff Davies Sells 5,054 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Jeff Davies sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65), for a total value of £14,100.66 ($18,422.60).

Jeff Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Jeff Davies sold 74,342 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £213,361.54 ($278,758.22).

LGEN stock opened at GBX 271.80 ($3.55) on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 283.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 253.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

