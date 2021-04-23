Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.85). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

DAL stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after buying an additional 574,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,089,000 after buying an additional 39,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,083,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

