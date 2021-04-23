Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Spin Master to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.82.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$39.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 72.45.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.