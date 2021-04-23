Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BALY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of BALY opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.23 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,195,867 shares of company stock valued at $66,703,493 in the last three months. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,900,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,011,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

