Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

NYSE BK opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $16,839,000. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,686,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

