Jefferies Financial Group Raises OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.57

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of OrganiGram from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an underpeform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.78.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of TSE OGI traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.23. 747,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,149. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$963.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.74.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.