Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.93 ($104.63).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €86.18 ($101.39) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12 month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €73.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

