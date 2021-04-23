Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€180.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €180.25 ($212.06).

RI traded up €2.20 ($2.59) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €175.30 ($206.24). 458,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €156.46.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

