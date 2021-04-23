Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.69 ($92.57).

ETR:DAI opened at €73.78 ($86.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.76. Daimler has a 52 week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 52 week high of €77.96 ($91.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

