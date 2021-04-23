Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.69 ($92.57).

ETR:DAI opened at €73.78 ($86.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.76. Daimler has a 52 week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 52 week high of €77.96 ($91.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit