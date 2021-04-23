Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on L’Oréal S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for L’Oréal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Evercore ISI cut shares of L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.752 per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About L'Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

