Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on L’Oréal S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for L’Oréal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Evercore ISI cut shares of L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.752 per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit