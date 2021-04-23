Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.42.

NYSE MLM opened at $348.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $353.76. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.22 and its 200 day moving average is $298.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

