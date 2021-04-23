Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.42.

NYSE MLM opened at $348.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $353.76. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.22 and its 200 day moving average is $298.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit