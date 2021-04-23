JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $979.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%.

JELD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $704,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

