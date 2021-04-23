Jetcoin (JET) Trading 19.3% Lower This Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $385,342.15 and $1.09 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00067720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00092684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00669816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.34 or 0.07815963 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

