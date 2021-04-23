JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Up 5.8%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.37 and last traded at $53.00. Approximately 3,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,152,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

FROG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of JFrog by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

